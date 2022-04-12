Farmers experiencing sunflower seed shortages

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Farmers across the world and in the Wabash Valley are noticing a sunflower seed shortage.
Farmers across the country are planting sunflower seeds at a record pace, that's because they're in shorter supply. Now the shortage is impacting a local farmer's business.
At L&A Family Farms, Brian Lau is one of the co-owners. He told News 10 his shortage is happening because of the popularity of sunflower oil. Lau also adds last year's drought has also affected the supply.
World events have also played a role. Ukraine produces the majority of the world's sunflower oil. With the ongoing war, production has been down, leading other farmers to pick up the slack.
"They export about 75 to 80 percent of that, so with this conflict, there's a fear that there will be a shortage of sunflower oil availability," Co-owner Brian Lau said.
Thankfully for Lau, his seeds are on the way.
"We were able to locate sunflower seed from the same company that we normally buy from. We just weren't able to get the same variety that we normally plant."
Lau says buying another variety would also cost them more.
"We would've probably had to go with more of a cut sunflower mix, and so it would've been a lot more expensive to buy the seed, so we might've had to raise our prices so people would have flowers to see."
Lau expects to have blooming fields once again in just a few months.
He said he can't wait until he can open for his customers.
"People really like coming out and looking at our sunflowers taking pictures. It's just a good way for families and couples to come out and get out in nature," Lau said.
