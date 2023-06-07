 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Farmers continue to deal with dry conditions

Corn

DECKER, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a while since Knox County has seen some decent rainfall.

The lack of rain is affecting corn and soybean fields.

Even during a quick rainshower, irrigation systems continue to water dehydrated fields.

Like many farmers, Rex Decker is starting to see the effects of the drought on his crops.

"Notice some stress in some of our soybeans. The corn, we got planted a little later, so it really hasn't been affected as much."

Valerie Clingerman at the Purdue Extension Office in Vincennes says corn crops are struggling a bit.

"We're starting to see some leave roll from some of the drought stress in some of those yields. There's been some research that suggests if leaves are rolling for about four days straight, we could start seeing some yield loss.

Decker and other farmers I spoke to have compared this year's drought to the 2012 drought.

"We've been dry like this before. Every year, you're just hoping and waiting for that next rain to come."

Decker said while he is a little worried, he is also optimistic.

"We're always concerned because we want the moisture and want to continue growing. The good thing is, we still have a lot of time left so if we get some rain at the right times, we'll be okay."

