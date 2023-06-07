Farmers continue to deal with dry conditions

DECKER, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a while since Knox County has seen some decent rainfall.
The lack of rain is affecting corn and soybean fields.
Even during a quick rainshower, irrigation systems continue to water dehydrated fields.
Like many farmers, Rex Decker is starting to see the effects of the drought on his crops.
"Notice some stress in some of our soybeans. The corn, we got planted a little later, so it really hasn't been affected as much."
Valerie Clingerman at the Purdue Extension Office in Vincennes says corn crops are struggling a bit.
"We're starting to see some leave roll from some of the drought stress in some of those yields. There's been some research that suggests if leaves are rolling for about four days straight, we could start seeing some yield loss.
Decker and other farmers I spoke to have compared this year's drought to the 2012 drought.
"We've been dry like this before. Every year, you're just hoping and waiting for that next rain to come."
Decker said while he is a little worried, he is also optimistic.
"We're always concerned because we want the moisture and want to continue growing. The good thing is, we still have a lot of time left so if we get some rain at the right times, we'll be okay."