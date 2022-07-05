 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 or slightly higher are
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.
This dangerous heat may continue into Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Farmer sentiment remains weak

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to the Purdue/CME Ag economy Barometer, farmer sentiment remains weak as crop producers contemplate acreage shifts for 2023.

A recent Purdue University study shows that 51 percent of farmers expect their farms and fields to be worse off financially one year from now. 

This is the most negative response received to this question since date collection began in 2015.

James Mintert, the Director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture, claims that, "Rising input costs and uncertainty about the future continue to weigh on farmer sentiment."

Mintert also said that, "Many producers remain concerned about the ongoing escalation in production costs as well as commodity price volatility."

There are many reasons for famrers to be concerned when heading into 2023. 

The top concerns, according to a Purdue Univeristy study, in the upcoming year continue to be input prices (43%), followed by input availability (21%), government policies (18%), and lastly lower output prices (17%).

To see graphics and other statistics on the Ag Economy Barometer, click here. 

