WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - According to the Purdue/CME Ag economy Barometer, farmer sentiment remains weak as crop producers contemplate acreage shifts for 2023.
A recent Purdue University study shows that 51 percent of farmers expect their farms and fields to be worse off financially one year from now.
This is the most negative response received to this question since date collection began in 2015.
James Mintert, the Director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture, claims that, "Rising input costs and uncertainty about the future continue to weigh on farmer sentiment."
Mintert also said that, "Many producers remain concerned about the ongoing escalation in production costs as well as commodity price volatility."
There are many reasons for famrers to be concerned when heading into 2023.
The top concerns, according to a Purdue Univeristy study, in the upcoming year continue to be input prices (43%), followed by input availability (21%), government policies (18%), and lastly lower output prices (17%).
