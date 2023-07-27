Family warning others in memory of father killed by "brain eating ameba"

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the increase in temperatures comes an increased danger to those who are swimming in lakes and other untreated bodies of water.
"He loved going fishing; he loved going hunting. He loved being outside period. He put his kids number one. He was a good daddy," said Tiffany Hill.
Waylon Abel lost his life eleven years ago.
He contracted Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis while swimming with his kids at West Boggs Park.
"Waylon was doing handstands and things like that in the water. Faith said there was a moment where he complained about having water up his nose. I guess that is whenever the parasite entered his body," said Hill.
Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis is known as a “brain-eating ameba”.
According to the C-D-C, Primary Meningoencephalitis is a single-celled living organism that is usually found in warm water such as lakes and rivers.
While extremely rare, it is almost always fatal.
Not too long after that weekend trip to the lake, Abel passed away.
Now, Hill is doing what she can to raise awareness about Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis.
"I don't anyone to go through what I went through, what my kids went through, his parents or anybody," said Hill.
Hill told News 10 she has reached out to West Boggs Park and several other lakes to see about putting up warning signs like these.
West Boggs Park Superintendent Nathan Rihm told Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield on the phone that the park does weekly testing to check bacteria and other levels in its lakes.
Rihm says all of the tests have passed state requirements.
As for the incident involving Abel, Rihm declined to comment.
Hill said she wants to continue to encourage everyone to be cautious while swimming in lakes.
"Life is precious. Don't take anybody for granted and don't get in that water. If you do decide to get in the water, wear nose plugs."
You can read more about Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis by clicking here.