Family of mother and son tornado victims in Sullivan County releases a statement

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week's tornado killed three people in Sullivan County and three people in Crawford County.
Two victims in Sullivan County, Susan and Thomas Horton, were mother and son.
LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE
On Tuesday, their family released a statement. Read it in its entirety below.
"Like many Hoosier families, our family is working to process the devastating tornadoes that caused so much damage to communities across Indiana on March 31.
We are grieving the loss of two beloved family members – Susan (Graham) Horton, and her son Thomas Horton. And we had a total of five homes completely destroyed on our family’s property. Homes that can no longer be lived in, and land that can no longer be farmed.
First and foremost, we would like to say thank you for the support we have received from family, friends, first responders, and the greater Hoosier family.
We have a long tradition in our state of Hoosier hospitality. As we and many others in Sullivan and communities across Indiana start to clean up and rebuild, we ask for continued prayers and support for everyone affected by this tragedy.