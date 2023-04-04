Family of mother and son tornado victims in Sullivan County releases a statement

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family of mother and son tornado victims in Sullivan County releases a statement

  • Updated
  • 0
Sky Drone 10 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week's tornado killed three people in Sullivan County and three people in Crawford County. 

Two victims in Sullivan County, Susan and Thomas Horton, were mother and son. 

LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE

On Tuesday, their family released a statement. Read it in its entirety below.

"Like many Hoosier families, our family is working to process the devastating tornadoes that caused so much damage to communities across Indiana on March 31. 

We are grieving the loss of two beloved family members – Susan (Graham) Horton, and her son Thomas Horton. And we had a total of five homes completely destroyed on our family’s property. Homes that can no longer be lived in, and land that can no longer be farmed. 

First and foremost, we would like to say thank you for the support we have received from family, friends, first responders, and the greater Hoosier family. 

We have a long tradition in our state of Hoosier hospitality. As we and many others in Sullivan and communities across Indiana start to clean up and rebuild, we ask for continued prayers and support for everyone affected by this tragedy.

