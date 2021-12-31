Family members of fallen Illinois deputy release statement

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY,
JANUARY 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Family members of fallen Illinois deputy release statement

  • Updated
  • 0
Family of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The family members of fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley says to them, he was always a hero.

Authorities in Illinois released a statement from the family of Deputy Riley late Friday morning.

"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.' -Matthew 5:9," said the family in the statement.

They also said that they could never being to thank all of the people who have reached out to express their love and support.

"To the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero."

Wayne County State's Attorney Kevin Kakac has filed first-degree murder charges against Ray Tate, the man accused of killing Deputy Riley Wednesday morning.

Visitation for Deputy Riley will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Monday January 3, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. A first responder walk-thru will happen at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL which is assisting with arrangements.

