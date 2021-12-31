Family members of fallen Illinois deputy release statement

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The family members of fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley says to them, he was always a hero.
Authorities in Illinois released a statement from the family of Deputy Riley late Friday morning.
"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.' -Matthew 5:9," said the family in the statement.
They also said that they could never being to thank all of the people who have reached out to express their love and support.
"To the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero."
Wayne County State's Attorney Kevin Kakac has filed first-degree murder charges against Ray Tate, the man accused of killing Deputy Riley Wednesday morning.
Visitation for Deputy Riley will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Monday January 3, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. A first responder walk-thru will happen at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL which is assisting with arrangements.