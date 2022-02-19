Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River, Wildcat Creek.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground
has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana
on many area waterways.  Rainfall from Wednesday night through
Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches.  Flooding along the main
stem rivers will continue through the final week of February.
Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and
even cause flooding on smaller waterways to recur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 730 AM
CST /830 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, February 27.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will be nearly steady around 23 feet,
then begin falling overnight February 22.  It will fall below
flood stage Monday, February 28 to 13.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility

Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility. Pictured are circulars at a Family Dollar store in Chicago on March 3, 2020.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an alert that various products purchased within the last year from Family Dollar Stores across six states may be contaminated and unsafe to use.

Items ranging from dietary supplements and medication to cosmetics and pet foods may have been exposed to insanitary conditions at Family Dollar's distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, federal officials said in a news release. An FDA inspection found that a rodent infestation could have potentially contaminated the products.

Family Dollar on Friday issued a voluntary recall of particular items that were sold after January 1, 2021, at hundreds of stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, according to a news release.

The company said it's not aware of consumer complaints or reports of illnesses related to the recall.

"Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt," the company said.

Rodents are associated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in certain people, according to the company's news release.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Family Dollar said Saturday that it temporarily closed the affected stores to effectively conduct the voluntary recall.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue," according to spokesperson Kayleigh Campbell.

Judith McMeekin, associate commissioner for regulatory affairs at the FDA, said families who rely on Family Dollar stores deserve safe products.

"No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families' health at risk."

The FDA advises people to throw away all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging. However, food packaged in undamaged glass or all-metal cans may be safe for use after being cleaned and sanitized properly.

The recall doesn't apply to products shipped directly to stores by the distributor or manufacturer, including all frozen and refrigerated items, Family Dollar said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

