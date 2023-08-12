Families got the chance to sign up for Girl Scouts for free

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a great day for some ice cream. Some took advantage to escape the heat and join an organization.
Girl Scouts of Indiana offered free memberships for Mint To Be a Girl Scout Day at almost all Dairy Queen locations in the Wabash Valley.
Organizers say they got over 20 girls to sign up in just their first hour, and there seems to be a lot of learning experiences for those who get involved.
"We focus on four pillars which is STEM, outdoor skills, financial literacy, and life skills. So it's really crucial to make make her feel like she has a seat at the table in the future," said Stacey Rozmin, campaign membership manager.
