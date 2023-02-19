Families enjoy Paint and Plant event at Wabash Trails Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - From playing basketball to swinging and playing on the playground, it’s obvious people are ready for sunshine and warmth.
Inside the nature center at Wabash Trails Park, kids were working on a fun spring project of their own.
On Sunday afternoon, the kids were able to pick out a flower pot and paint it to take home.
Knox County Park Superintendent Rhonda Foster said the idea of the Paint and Plant event started as an accident.
"I had a girlfriend call me last summer and say, 'Hey, I found these clay pots,' and I’m like, well, if the deals are right, grab them," said Foster.
"I thought they would be 40 or 50 but no, there was 220 of them."
Over 40 kids showed up for the event.
And once the pots dried, the kids were able to pick out a plant.
Kids were then given instructions on how to care for the plant once they take it home.
Kids who attended the event said they enjoyed both the planting and the painting.
Foster says several other events will soon be taking place at Wabash Trails.
“We want to give the kids of the community something to do. We want to pack the park this year.”
You can find a complete list of events happening at Wabash Trails by visiting its Facebook page.