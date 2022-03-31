Families can apply for assistance in Illinois

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. Flooding on the White River is expected to end today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 19.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&