Families can apply for assistance in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - The pandemic pushed many people into a financial crisis.
Now, there is some help for people in Illinois.
Starting April 11, Illinois homeowners can apply for up to $30,000 in financial assistance.
The money can be used for mortgage payments and other household expenses that accumulated during the pandemic.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is offering more than $300 million through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund.
You can apply for help through the end of May.