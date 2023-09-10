Families and friends remember loved ones lost to suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the continuation of National Suicide Prevention Month, one local organization remembered those who've lost their life.
Earlier tonight, Team of Mercy hosted a candlelight vigil at Terre Haute City Hall. Families of suicide victims gathered to remember the life of their loved one. Organizaers listed off loved ones' names.
Christina Crist is the executive director for Team of Mercy. She doesn't want people to forget that...
"You're really not alone. I do understand that when we're in those valleys, we do feel alone and there's no possible way that anybody could understand. But you're not too much. We all struggle every single day for different reasons," said Crist.
The Team of Mercy is just one of the Wabash Valley resources for those going through a loss.