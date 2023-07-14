Families across the Wabash Valley continue to struggle with food insecurity

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -Families across the Wabash Valley continue to fight to make ends meet.
Since the added SNAP benefits ended, many food pantries and residents have to adjust.
Elizabeth Fields has been using SNAP benefits for about 13 years to feed her family of four. Although, since the pandemic expansion of snap benefits ended, Fields has had to adjust to make sure no one in her family is left hungry.
"We buy what we can with cash. We come to the food pantry. There's another local food pantry in town we go to. Sometimes it's cheaper to go to fast food than to go to the grocery store," said Fields.
Fields is not the only one wondering how she will feed her family. With the combination of inflation and snap benefit boosts ending, it's forced more families to turn to local food pantries. In recent months, food banks are under strain, as they have to spend more on food, to make sure they don't turn anyone away.
CEO of the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry, Mike Robinson, says he has seen a flood of new people dropping by the pantry asking for help.
"Some of these families are losing $200 to $400 dollars that they were getting every month, so now they are having to come up with additional $200 to $400 dollars they were using previously to buy the food and stuff," said Robinson.
Robinson says he's also concerned with the senior citizens struggling to make ends meet.
"A lot of senior citizens now are in that same boat. They have to make a decision. Do I eat, or do I pay for my medicine and stuff," said Robinson?
Even with the elimination of pandemic benefits, help is available for those who suffer from food insecurity. Fields says she's grateful for local pantries like Clay County always lending an extra hand.
"They've almost become like family because they have helped us out so much in the last years that we have been in Brazil," said Fields.
If you're struggling, Fields advises families like herself to budget their food stamps and visit your local pantry.
Food Banks also need all the help they can get. You can donate here to "Catholic Charities."