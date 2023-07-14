 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Families across the Wabash Valley continue to struggle with food insecurity

  • Updated
  • 0

Food Insecurity

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -Families across the Wabash Valley continue to fight to make ends meet.

Since the added SNAP benefits ended, many food pantries and residents have to adjust.

Elizabeth Fields and her son

Elizabeth Fields has been using SNAP benefits for about 13 years to feed her family of four. Although, since the pandemic expansion of snap benefits ended, Fields has had to adjust to make sure no one in her family is left hungry.

"We buy what we can with cash. We come to the food pantry. There's another local food pantry in town we go to. Sometimes it's cheaper to go to fast food than to go to the grocery store," said Fields. 

Fields is not the only one wondering how she will feed her family. With the combination of inflation and snap benefit boosts ending, it's forced more families to turn to local food pantries. In recent months, food banks are under strain, as they have to spend more on food, to make sure they don't turn anyone away.

CEO of the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry, Mike Robinson, says he has seen a flood of new people dropping by the pantry asking for help.

"Some of these families are losing $200 to $400 dollars that they were getting every month, so now they are having to come up with additional $200 to $400 dollars they were using previously to buy the food and stuff," said Robinson. 

Robinson says he's also concerned with the senior citizens struggling to make ends meet.

"A lot of senior citizens now are in that same boat. They have to make a decision. Do I eat, or do I pay for my medicine and stuff," said Robinson?

Even with the elimination of pandemic benefits, help is available for those who suffer from food insecurity. Fields says she's grateful for local pantries like Clay County always lending an extra hand.

"They've almost become like family because they have helped us out so much in the last years that we have been in Brazil," said Fields. 

If you're struggling, Fields advises families like herself to budget their food stamps and visit your local pantry.

Food Banks also need all the help they can get. You can donate here to "Catholic Charities." 

Recommended for you