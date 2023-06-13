Fallen officer Greg Ferency honored with statue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Shortly after the passing of Detective Greg Ferency, plans were put in motion by the family and the police station to create a statue in his honor. Last week, his family members were able to see the statue's progress for the first time. Dottie Ferency, Greg's mother, says she was amazed when she saw it.
"The first think that I noticed, and my favorite thing about the statue, were his eyes," said Dottie. "His eyes were perfect. You could almost see the twinkle in his eye."
Honoring the legacy of fallen Detective Greg Ferency: Project Never Broken to host celebration of life on the anniversary of his End of Watch
Local sculptor Bill Wolfe was asked to complete the project. Wolfe made the other statues that currently stand outside the police station. He says whenever he is asked to honor a fallen officer he never says no.
"It's an emotional tie, I mean, he is one of our local heroes," said Wolfe. "I consider our police officers heroes."
Wolfe says these pieces of art are some of his best work and is something he feels honored to do.
"It's an honor for me as an artist to be able to do this," he said. "And I consider this, probably, one of the best statues that I have ever done."
Wolfe never met detective Greg Ferency before his passing. Because of this, Dottie Ferency says he spent hours looking at images to make sure every detail was right."
The statue will soon be shipped to Indianapolis to become bronze. the goal is to get it set up by detective Ferency's birthday on September 3rd.