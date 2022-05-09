Fallen heroes honored at annual THPD Police Week Memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the nation observes police week.
It is a time to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Here in the Wabash Valley, the Terre Haute Police Department hosted a special event in recognition of this week.
Local law enforcement and community members gathered around the new THPD memorial to honor lives lost.
Fourteen fallen Terre Haute police officers and six sheriff's department deputies were honored on Monday. Their names, stories, and last day of active duty was announced one by one.
"We're sad on one hand that we have to add another name, but we're glad that we finally have a memorial that's worthy of putting their names on," Chief of Police Shawn Keen said.
The words integrity, respect, and fairness are transcribed on the new memorial at the Terre Haute Police Department.
Alongside those words, are statues of two fallen heroes -- Officer Brent Long and Officer Rob Pitts. A third statue of Detective Greg Ferency is under construction.
All three were killed in the line of duty within a 10-year period.
"I've known all of the last three officers that we've lost. So, that's a little harder I think for a lot of us. Especially, that we're adding yet another one this year."
This memorial is an annual service.
Chief Shawn Keen says it is a way to ensure that the names of these officers are never forgotten.
Keen says it is also to remind the community of the sacrifice and selflessness that comes with a job in the field.
"There are few jobs on this earth that you have people that will literally give their lives to people they have never met...and this is one of them."
This memorial kicks off National Police Week. It is observed from May 11th through the 17th this year.
During National Police Week the flags are flown at half staff.
The police dept. is heading to Washington D.C. on Thursday to add Detective Greg Ferency's name to the National Monument.