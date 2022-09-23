Fall is here - and that means the town of Cory is the place to be

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - An entire Wabash Valley town will be full of fun and fall festivities this weekend!
The Cory Volunteer Fire Department and its community is hosting its 53rd annual Cory Apple Festival.
It kicked off on Friday and will go on through the weekend. The three-day event will host a corn-hole tournament, a car and motorcycle show, live music, and more.
There will be vendors around town with crafts, antiques, and food. The fun comes to a close on Sunday afternoon with the parade.
Events are good for all ages, and there is something for everyone there. Cory is just southeast of Terre Haute on State Road 46.