Fall Farm Day brings families and friends from all over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Sisters of Providence hosted a fall farm day on Sunday!
It was a day full of alpaca visits, children's activities, and farm and 4-H demonstrations!
It was also a chance to learn about the history of farming at the woods that dates back to 1840.
Organizers say its important for all of us to celebrate creation and community!
"There's a lot of people that are working to bring the freshest food, that are doing it in a sustainable way. So, it's great to be able to share that and have people come out," Farm Project Coordinator Tara Elmore said.
If you couldn't make it out today, you can plan a visit to the Farm Store at White Violet Center!