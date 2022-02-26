Fairview Heights man sentenced in bank fraud scheme

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes...Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...Mount Carmel...Riverton and
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM
CST /115 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton
floods.  Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 13.8 feet
Sunday, March 06.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 06 and continue falling to 12.5 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 06 and continue falling to 14.1 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fairview Heights man sentenced in bank fraud scheme

  • 0
Gavel

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A southwestern Illinois man who led a sophisticated and “large-scale” bank fraud scheme has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reported that 21-year-old Lagardo Wright of Fairview Heights was sentenced on Friday to 27 months in prison, spend four years on supervised release and pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors contended that Wright led a team of co-conspirators that found account holders who they were able to convince to turn over their online banking information in exchange for a promise that they would be paid, according to the charges.

Then, armed with that information, the team printed counterfeit checks, deposited them in the accounts of other people and then withdrew the money before the banks could discover what had happened.

According to documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois, Wright and his team targeted at least 10 financial institutions, which suffered losses of nearly $100,000.

