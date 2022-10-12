Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy.
The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant.
The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property.
Jenny Hamilton, from the fairgrounds, says it's important to keep up the property for the visitors who come year-round.
"We have a lot of people come down here to camp, just hang out, have lunch. You'd be surprised how many people visit this property annually," Hamilton said.
The 26 new trees have already been planted.