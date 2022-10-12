 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER ALONG WITH WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THURSDAY...

Westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph will combine with low humidity
and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions on Thursday.

Avoid open burning if possible tomorrow afternoon and again
Friday afternoon and early evening. These stronger winds can
cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday decorations to be
blown about along with isolated power outages.

Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy.

The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant.

The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property.

Jenny Hamilton, from the fairgrounds, says it's important to keep up the property for the visitors who come year-round.

"We have a lot of people come down here to camp, just hang out, have lunch. You'd be surprised how many people visit this property annually," Hamilton said.

The 26 new trees have already been planted.

Recommended for you