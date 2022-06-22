Fair season is underway in the Wabash Valley, but heat is a big concern for 4-H'ers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 82nd Annual Clay City Fair started Wednesday.
News 10 talked to 4-H members to discuss their week ahead.
Animal showings got things started Wednesday morning, but the heat will be the animals' biggest competition.
4-H is one of the biggest draws for those attending the fair.
The shows will be smaller due to the high temperatures. This year there are eight different animal shows.
Member Kenzie Slough says the temperatures are hurting more than just people attending the shows.
"We only have a total of thirty pigs or so. We usually have a total of fifty, but we have really low numbers because of the heat. People don't want to get them out, and so they get distressed or cause illness," Slough says.
Even with the heat, fair goers can enjoy more 4-H shows, food, an air show, and much more before the last day on June 25.