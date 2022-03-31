FAFSA deadline extended for students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students will now have more time to file for federal student aid for college.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to April 18.
The original deadline was April 15. However, that is a state holiday and state offices will be closed.
The Commission is hosting two upcoming Facebook Live events to inform Hoosier families about the FAFSA and answer frequently asked questions live.
The online meetings will be on April 2 from 12–1 P.M. and April 13 from 6:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.
There will also be an in-person meeting on April 9 in Indianapolis. It will be at Ivy Tech Community College. That address is 50 West Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208.