Facility improvements are underway at VCSC high schools, students are pumped

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Facility improvements are underway at the three Vigo County high schools. It's something school officials say was much-needed, after years of what some call "kicking the can down the road".
The upgrades include a bathroom re-fresh, floor cleaning, and the addition of water bottle fillers at the fountains.
News 10 toured the improvements at Terre Haute North Vigo High School this week, and got some student reaction.
"Having the new clean aspect allows me to wait my turn and not feel filthy -- which I think is a nice thing," senior Ezra Gatrell said.
He's one of many students enjoying the upgrades at the place he's called home for the past four years.
Chief Operating Officer of Facility Operations Dr. John Newport explained the reasoning behind the changes.
"We also fixed the grout around the drains -- when you go to some of the other bathrooms, you can see how its all black," Newport said.
The bathroom improvements include a deep steaming of the tile, clearing the drains of grout, and an enamel seal above the urinals.
"To keep that splash zone clear and clean and easier to maintain," Newport said.
He says it helps with the smell that built up with the building's old age.
Soon, the bathrooms will be equipped with LED lighting and timed air fresheners.
Right outside the bathrooms is a new gadget that the students are raving about. They're handy water bottle filling stations, and can be found all over the school.
"The new addition of the water bottles allows us to get good filtered water throughout the schools day at the turn of the corner," Gatrell said.
As you walk down the hallways, you might notice a shine. The schools terrazzo floors are getting refinished -- starting with the highest traffic areas first. Officials say it'll be a 5-year process.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz wants parents to know they hear their concerns and are taking action.
"We want to be good on what we say, on our word on making sure we are creating a better environment for our students and staff," Balitewicz said.
The goal is to have all three high school bathrooms completed by the start of the school year.
The HVAC and plumbing projects are next up! A facility study will take place in the next few months. The study will address the most pressing items they'll need to tackle.