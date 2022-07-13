FAA investigates ultralight plane crash near the Brazil Clay County Airport

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in Clay County.
The FAA told News 10 that the plane involved in the crash was an Eipper Quicksilver. It is a single-engine "ultralight plane."The pilot was the only person on the plane.
The crash happened just after 4:30 near the Brazil Clay County Airport.
We talked to the airport's president. He told our crew the pilot was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute with non-life-threatening injuries.
The FAA did not provide the pilot's name, but they did provide a tail number. The plane is registered to Steven Watts.
The FAA did not confirm that Watts was flying the plane - only the plane's tail number.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.