Extreme temperatures causing a change of plans for summer camps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Kids have been looking forward to summer camp at the Vigo County YMCA all year long but the recent higher temperatures have made it really hard to enjoy some of the activities outside.
With temperatures reaching the upper 90s this week camp counselors decided to cancel outdoor games and activities and move them inside.
The youth program director for the YMCA, Cayce Evans, says she is thankful the Y has enough space to hold all the children inside.
"We're fortunate here that we have the swimming pool and the gymnasium so we're able to make some accommodations" shares Evans.
The counselors have limited the kids to only being outside for 45 minutes or less. Some campers have complained of dizziness and stomach aches so counselors are working extra hard to keep them healthy.
The camp director, Erykah Hobogood, says they are taking extra precautions to keep kids healthy.
"Just making sure they have water filled up taking their bathroom breaks, relaxing, cooling down before they move on to their next activity especially if they're up moving around" shares Hobogood.
Making sure kids are safe at camp is a top priority for the counselors.
"Parents have called in and been like can you just keep my kid indoors and we totally accommodate that and that's what we've been trying to do."
Campers say as much as they miss doing activities outside they prefer to be kept cool in the ac.