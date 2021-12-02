Exterior renovation work moves forward with the old KMart building in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues on a long-empty building on Terre Haute's south side.
Crews are working on the former KMart building on US Highway 41. Hobby Lobby plans to move into a portion of the building.
Our crews noticed an outside section of the building missing. This is where large windows from a Little Caesar's restaurant connected to KMart were.
What we know so far
In October, News 10 obtained documents that show Hobby Lobby will renovate a section of the northern part of the building, leaving part of the building still empty.
So far, we haven't heard a timeline on when this will happen.
The building is owned by the Teachers' Retirement System of Kentucky. It has been empty since April of 2016, when KMart closed.
We reached out to Hobby Lobby to comment about the move - but we haven't heard back. Right now, there is a Hobby Lobby directly across the street from the renovation site.
See plans for the renovation below.