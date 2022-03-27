Exploring Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Together in Daviess County

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city has an exciting educational opportunity coming up this week!
In Washington, Indiana, the community foundation has awarded a grant to Purdue Extension-Daviess County. This is all going toward a day-long educational event this Tuesday!
It's known as "Exploring Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Together." The program includes cultural awareness training and education about immigration, and an opportunity to hear from people in the Daviess County immigrant community.
For more information call Purdue Extension Daviess County at (812) 254-8668.