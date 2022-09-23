"Explore Wabashiki" event is providing family fun activities on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event in Terre Haute is letting folks take a good look at wildlife. It's called "Explore Wabashiki."
It's the third annual "Explore Wabashiki" event. People will have the chance to learn more about the Wabashiki wetlands through "Explore Wabashiki."
It's a free family fun event, and Riverscape is putting it together.
The event will happen at Bicentennial Park and Dewey Point in Vigo County tomorrow.
It'll include pumpkin painting, rock painting, bird watching, fishing, bike tours, and so much more for the family.
Organizers hope these activities will help promote wetland conservation efforts.
Event chairman Bryan Horseman and other crew members got an early start setting up for tomorrow.
"We decided to host a one-day event to get people out so they can start exploring it. just a little push that gets everyone going. We have a bunch of events out here to complement what we see out here," said Horseman.
Other activities also include a mile race, 10k, Emily's walk, and a turtle trot.
It all starts at 8 am tomorrow!
It's free to enter, but the races have a registration fee.
For more information on the event schedule, you can go to Wabashriverscape.org.