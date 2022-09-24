Explore Wabashiki begins with a special dedication ceremony

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dive into a day of nature and wildlife with us as we take a look at the third annual Explore Wabashiki event in Vigo County.
To get the day underway, Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and state leaders came together at Dewey Point for a special presentation and dedication ceremony.
This was all to recognize four key people involved in the restoration and development of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. This includes Max Miller, Arbie Montgomery, John McNichols, and Judith A. Anderson.
Max miller passed away in 2018. His daughters say this recognition means the world to their family.
"It's surreal," his oldest daughter, Carmen Manning, said. "We are holding back tears. He would be so pleased. We are just so thankful and grateful.
After this special dedication, people of all ages enjoyed fun activities. There was a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, fishing, biking, running, and more.
You can visit the Wabashiki Wetlands just off of US Highway 40 in West Terre Haute.