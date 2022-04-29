Expired license plate traffic stop lands two Terre Haute women in jail on drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women are facing several charges in Vigo County - and police say it all started with an expired license plate.
It started on Thursday night when police stopped a car driven by 40-year-old Jennifer Hinote near 8th and Putnam. She allegedly had an expired license plate.
During the stop, police called for a canine unit. According to police, the dog alerted police about drugs in the car.
While searching the car, police said they found meth, marijuana, K-2, paraphernalia and what they call a legend drug.
Police said Hinote showed signs of impairment but refused to take a chemical test.
A passenger in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Waltermire, is also facing charges. Police said she also had drugs on her.
See the charges below.
Jennifer L. Hinote, 40, Terre Haute
- Dealing in Methamphetamine, Felony 5
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
- Possession of a Legend Drug, Felony 6
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony 6
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, Class C Misdemeanor
Ashley Waltermire, 32, Terre Haute
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (warrant service), Felony 6