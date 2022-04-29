 Skip to main content
Expired license plate traffic stop lands two Terre Haute women in jail on drug charges

Police lights

WTHI File Photo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women are facing several charges in Vigo County - and police say it all started with an expired license plate.

It started on Thursday night when police stopped a car driven by 40-year-old Jennifer Hinote near 8th and Putnam. She allegedly had an expired license plate.

During the stop, police called for a canine unit. According to police, the dog alerted police about drugs in the car.

While searching the car, police said they found meth, marijuana, K-2, paraphernalia and what they call a legend drug. 

Police said Hinote showed signs of impairment but refused to take a chemical test. 

A passenger in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Waltermire, is also facing charges. Police said she also had drugs on her. 

See the charges below.

Jennifer L. Hinote, 40, Terre Haute 

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine, Felony 5
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
  • Possession of a Legend Drug, Felony 6
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony 6
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, Class C Misdemeanor 

Ashley Waltermire, 32, Terre Haute

  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (warrant service), Felony 6

