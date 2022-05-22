Experts say trauma numbers increase in the summer months - here are some tips to keep your kids safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Trauma Awareness Month.
It is an opportunity to dedicate time and resources to increasing education and prevention measures.
Injury is the leading cause of death in Hoosiers ages 1 to 44.
In 2019, there were 308 injury-related deaths among Hoosier children.
Experts say that trauma numbers increase in the summer months. They attribute that to various things.
Kids are out of school, and that creates more opportunities for traumatic situations.
For example, drownings, car accidents, and bike crashes are more likely to occur.
One doctor with Riley Hospital for Children has a few tips to keep your children safe.
He says being vigilant, practicing water safety, and leading by example can prevent tragedies.
"No one wakes up planning to come visit us at Riley Hospital due to their child having a trauma. It can effect anyone, and it can effect anyone at any time," Riley Trauma Medical Director Dr. Matt Landman said.
Landman says lawnmower injuries are also a big concern in the summer. He says it is best to leave your kids inside while mowing the lawn.