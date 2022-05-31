Experts predict $5 gas is on the way - here's when you could expect to see the high(er) prices at the pump

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Experts at GasBuddy are keeping an eye on the high fuel prices impacting your wallet.
Unfortunately, analysts say it seems more likely we will hit the $5 per gallon national average.
They say the current estimated date for that is June 17. Experts say there's a continued decline in gasoline inventories.
Meanwhile, analysts are keeping an eye on Hurricane Agatha down around Mexico and how it could impact prices.
The folks at GasBuddy say right now; there's little to no-risk to infrastructure.