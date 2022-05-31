 Skip to main content
Experts predict $5 gas is on the way - here's when you could expect to see the high(er) prices at the pump

  • Updated
Gas prices race back near record highs

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline rose to $4.328 a gallon, and pictured, a customer holds a fuel nozzle at a gas station in San Francisco, California, on April 27.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Experts at GasBuddy are keeping an eye on the high fuel prices impacting your wallet.

Unfortunately, analysts say it seems more likely we will hit the $5 per gallon national average.

GAS PRICES TICK HIGHER, STORM ON HORIZON AS EU BANS RUSSIAN OIL

They say the current estimated date for that is June 17. Experts say there's a continued decline in gasoline inventories.

Meanwhile, analysts are keeping an eye on Hurricane Agatha down around Mexico and how it could impact prices.

The folks at GasBuddy say right now; there's little to no-risk to infrastructure.

