Experts encourage early screenings for your child's mental health

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study says children as young as 8-years-old should be screened for anxiety. That is from the United States Preventive Task Force.
Missy Burton with Hamilton Center says young children should be screened for anxiety. She said situations like the pandemic have raised issues in children's mental health. She adds there are a lot of advantages to catching it early.
"One of the benefits is to be able to head things off at the past. If we're recognizing that our children has some anxiety, we can do some interventions early. We could do some skills training just acknowledging their feelings and helping them cope with those big feelings."
Indiana resident James Bigsbee is a proud father to his young child. He agrees with getting children screened at a young age.
"I think anxiety is a big issue with everyone. I think the earlier you can track it, the earlier you're able to test it, the more beneficial it will be."
Bigsbee said anxiety runs in the family. He adds if he were to start showing signs of anxiety, he would get him screened right away.
"Anxiety prevents you from being the best you, and not being able to identify that ordeal or cope with that just prevents you from being your best self."
The next step is acknowledging your child may be having issues. Burton said there are some signs you should look for in your children. These include your child not sleeping well, a change in appetite, and irritability.
"Little ones have big feelings just like we do, but they don't often have the words to express them. So by acknowledging you're having really big feelings, how can I help you right now? What is it that you need? What is your anxiety trying to tell you?"
If you think your child may be struggling with a mental health issue, the Hamilton Center has a screening they can do. Click here.