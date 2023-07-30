Experts at Purdue University explain why it's so hot

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the heat there comes a lot of questions as to why it's happening? Experts at purdue university may have some answers.
Experts say there are two main reasons: regular seasonal changes and human caused changes. Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane blanket the earth. That keeps heat from escaping the atmosphere.
Daniel Cziczo is head of the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at Purdue. He says this combination makes for an extra hot summer.
"With these two things combined, the natural part and the man-made part to increase our climate, increase our temperature, even more than it would if it was only a natural cause," said Cziczo.
In addition to the rise in temperature, forest fire season starts earlier and ends later.