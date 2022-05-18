Experiment gone wrong at North Central High School-left students injured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Seniors in AP chemistry at North Central High School took part in an end of the year experiment on Tuesday.
Students mixed a variety of chemicals including iron oxide, rust, and aluminum to create a contained flame.
The experiment was also conducted the day before, but this time something went wrong. As a student was lighting the chemicals, an intense flash flame occurred and burned students.
Four students were immediately taken to the hospital to receive care. Three had minor injuries such as some scrapes and cuts, whereas one student was severely injured. he is currently still in the hospital being treated for burns on his arms and face.
The principal says the chemistry teacher and students were shaken up from the accident.