 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT...

Patchy fog or areas of fog is expected at times overnight into
Thursday morning. Low lying areas and areas near water sources
could see the visibility drop to a mile or less at times.

Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in the visibility,
slow down, allow extra stopping distance and use low beam
headlights overnight and for the morning commute.

Experiment gone wrong at North Central High School-left students injured

  • Updated
  • 0
North Central High School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Seniors in AP chemistry at North Central High School took part in an end of the year experiment on Tuesday. 

Students mixed a variety of chemicals including iron oxide, rust, and aluminum to create a contained flame.

The experiment was also conducted the day before, but this time something went wrong. As a student was lighting the chemicals, an intense flash flame occurred and burned students. 

Four students were immediately taken to the hospital to receive care. Three had minor injuries such as some scrapes and cuts, whereas one student was severely injured. he is currently still in the hospital being treated for burns on his arms and face. 

The principal says the chemistry teacher and students were shaken up from the accident.

Recommended for you