Exotic Feline Rescue Center to host fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Feline Rescue
By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you love big cats, you won't want to miss this event. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center will be hosting a fundraiser.

There, you can dine out at one of the food trucks, win big in a raffle and take part in a silent auction.

The raffle will be for a private tour for two at the rescue. Money from the event will go to providing care for the center's big cats.

Event coordinator Tiffani Shearer says they hope the event connects the rescue with its neighboring communities.

"I've met way too many people for years who don't know that we exist. That they can go 20 minutes that way and see 100 big cats, and I want people to experience that," Shearer said.

The event will be this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. That will be at Illumination Wellness in Terre Haute's "12 points district."

Raffle tickets will be $5 each.

