Exotic Feline Rescue Center keeps cats cool

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Humans aren't the only ones suffering from this extreme heat.
Animals at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Ind., are also feeling the effects of the weather conditions.
The center is doing its best to keep the animals comfortable and remind human visitors the tour is outdoors and only partially shaded.
Rebecca Stevenson, head keeper at the center, said visitors are still welcome to experience the animals as the temperatures heat up.
She just reminds people that the animals may act a little differently.
"You will see them in this kind of weather," Stevenson said. "There really never is a bad time per se because you'll still them. They're just going to be a little lazier."
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The last tour begins at 4 p.m.