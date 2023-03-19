Exotic Feline Rescue Center is working on two new projects

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - The "Exotic Feline Rescue Center" in Clay County is taking big steps on multiple projects.
The rescue is working on two new projects: A new medical center and a new enclosure for one of its newest members.
Joe Taft is the owner and director of the "Exotic Feline Rescue Center." Taft's life has revolved around these big cats for many years. Now, he wants to expand and provide extra care for his cats.
The center is currently working on a new 7,000-square-foot medical facility. It will include recovery cages, conference rooms, an x-ray machine, an operating room, and much more.
"We can provide first-rate medical care for all the cats here and cover a wide spectrum of possible formalities," said Taft.
Taft says this new project wouldn't be possible without the generous donation from a family in New York. He hopes to start construction next month. Taft says it's important to get extra medical care for these big cats, because it's not an easy task.
"There are not a lot of vets that are willing to work on these animals. I mean, they're large and dangerous. You don't want to make any mistakes with your immobilization and anesthesiology," said Taft.
The center is also excited to open a new home for its cougar. This big cat traveled hundreds of miles from Nebraska to Illinois. Once he got captured in Springfield, the "Exotic Feline Rescue Center" took him in. Taft says his story inspired him to build a bigger home.
"I think the most impressive thing about him is that he crossed both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. That's incredible feet. That earns him my complete respect," said Taft.
Originally, Taft estimated this project would be $50,000. Although, he says they're over budget and still looking for more donations.
"The enclosure is roughly 240 feet on the side, which makes it well over an acre... Once the vegetation comes up in the spring, we'll never see him again. He'll be as close as we can possibly make it to life in the wild," said Taft.
For more information on when these projects will be done, you can go to the rescue's website here.