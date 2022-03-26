Exciting opportunity for Indiana undergraduate and graduate students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An exciting opportunity is here for Indiana undergraduate and graduate students!
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for the next Student Commission Member position. The student will be appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb and serve on the commission from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.
In his or her role, the student is a full voting member of the Commission for Higher Education, which is a 14-member coordinating body for the state's public postsecondary education system. Additionally, the Commission itself consists of one faculty representative, one representative from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana, and three at-large members.
To qualify the student may be a full-time, part-time undergraduate, or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2024 semester, attend an Indiana Public higher education institution and live in the state.
To be considered, candidates must submit the application, two letters of recommendation, and a signed agreement to serve by Friday, April 1, 2022.
Those candidates selected for in-person interviews will be notified by Friday, April 22. Interviews will take place on Friday, April 29 at the Commission's office in downtown Indianapolis.
For more information, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page. You can also email this address, lwalker@che.in.gov, for further details.