Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 333 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                RUSH                  SHELBY

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                VERMILLION
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG,
FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE,
UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

Ex-college president gets 6 years for child enticement, porn

Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — The former president of Indiana’s Franklin College has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to child enticement and other charges following his arrest in a Wisconsin sex crime sting.

A Door County judge also sentenced Thomas Minar on Monday to six years of extended supervision. Minar, 58, had pleaded no contest in March to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Minar was arrested by Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, police in January 2020, while trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy after a sexually explicit chat through an online dating site.

According to court documents, the person Minar was trying to meet was actually an undercover police officer.

Minar was fired by Franklin College, a private, liberal arts college, shortly after his arrest. He had been the school’s president for five years and had previously announced plans to leave the school in June 2020.

Franklin College has an enrollment of about 1,000 students and is located in the city of Franklin, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

