'Everything we do is critical' Greene County Highway Department feeling effect of gas prices

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local highway departments are examining what they can do to balance their budgets.
Road projects are right on schedule in Greene County, but officials say they are holding their breath when it comes to gas prices.
For now, all 35 miles of scheduled paving are still going to happen in Greene County.
Greene County Highway superintendent Roger Hamilton says while gas is rising, they will be okay for the rest of this year.
"As far as the price of gas itself and causing any other situations, that's not happened. It's just obviously costing us more to do our daily operations," Hamilton said.
That is something he says is important because of the necessity of the highway department's job.
Hamilton said it boils down to keeping the roads safe for drivers.
"Pretty much everything we do is critical. If a culvert fails, we've got to get out there and fix it, there's no question," he said.
Taking care of the roads, bridges and intersections is a lot of work.
Hamilton said there are over 900 miles of roads that run through Greene County.
That is enough to run from there, to Dallas, Texas.
With that much road work, mowing and other maintenance to do, next year's plans for the Greene County Highway Department may be different.
"We're going to go ahead and do all those projects that we planned for '22, but for '23, who knows, that's going to be a different animal," Hamilton said.
While nothing is set in stone yet, Hamilton said mowing services may be cut back.
He says mowing around this much road could be expensive if gas stays over $5 per gallon.
He says it will not come at the expense of drivers' visibility.
"We still have functions we have to do, so we're just going to try to make it work and just try to figure it out as we go," Hamilton said.
Officials say no matter how high the prices get, they plan on maintaining the roads to keep drivers safe.