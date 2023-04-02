"Everything is lost, everything!" - Tornado devastation and recovery

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.6
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

"Everything is lost, everything!" - Tornado devastation and recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
Family sits in the middle of damaged home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many grief stricken families in Sullivan County spent the day trying to work through the rubble and debris.

Family Assesses Damage: Tornado Devastation And Recovery

Like many families here, Amy Eberhardt is still trying to comprehend what happened to her home. Luckily, she wasn't inside when the tornado hit.

"We were about two hours out. They say your house is gone. Your animals are gone. Everything is lost, everything," said Eberhardt. 

Just days after the deadly storm, Eberhardt is starting to get a full sense of the devastation.

"It's sad! cause you know we had a house fire 8 years ago, had to start over. Now we got this and you have to start over. You got insurance, but some of that stuff is just not replaceable... It's rough to loose all that. You know your cats. We have one cat that is not counted for, but we're hoping to find her, but the looks of it, it doesn't look like she's gonna come out," said Eberhardt. 

There are miles and miles of debris in this neighborhood. So many families rode this out this past Friday night. It's hard to fathom what's right in front of you, even close up. Which only means the recovery process is going to be so much harder for families like Eberhardt.

"Trying to rummage through things, get things put up. So we can, you know, haul into storage, keep what you can, and not have to start over," said Eberhardt. 

The coming weeks and months will be far from easy, but in the end...Eberhardt is grateful because she knows the community has her back.

"It's great to see the community and the surrounding communities that come around and help when people need it the most," said Eberhardt. 