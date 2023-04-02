"Everything is lost, everything!" - Tornado devastation and recovery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many grief stricken families in Sullivan County spent the day trying to work through the rubble and debris.
Like many families here, Amy Eberhardt is still trying to comprehend what happened to her home. Luckily, she wasn't inside when the tornado hit.
"We were about two hours out. They say your house is gone. Your animals are gone. Everything is lost, everything," said Eberhardt.
Just days after the deadly storm, Eberhardt is starting to get a full sense of the devastation.
"It's sad! cause you know we had a house fire 8 years ago, had to start over. Now we got this and you have to start over. You got insurance, but some of that stuff is just not replaceable... It's rough to loose all that. You know your cats. We have one cat that is not counted for, but we're hoping to find her, but the looks of it, it doesn't look like she's gonna come out," said Eberhardt.
There are miles and miles of debris in this neighborhood. So many families rode this out this past Friday night. It's hard to fathom what's right in front of you, even close up. Which only means the recovery process is going to be so much harder for families like Eberhardt.
"Trying to rummage through things, get things put up. So we can, you know, haul into storage, keep what you can, and not have to start over," said Eberhardt.
The coming weeks and months will be far from easy, but in the end...Eberhardt is grateful because she knows the community has her back.
"It's great to see the community and the surrounding communities that come around and help when people need it the most," said Eberhardt.