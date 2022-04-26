'Everything above that last sentence now is not accurate' - breaking down question one on the ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board approved a resolution Monday night that is causing confusion among voters.
Here is a breakdown of what voters need to know to avoid being blind-sided when they hit the polls.
The ballot question you will see when you vote does not include the elimination of the 2019 operating referendum.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth tells News 10 there is no way to change the ballot question because it was constructed by the state back in January.
So, why should you care?
The resolution passed by the school board on Monday called for the elimination of the 2019 operating referendum three years early.
That means it will end in 2024.
That's if the proposed referendum passes.
This is significant because it lowers the tax rate seen on the ballot.
Instead of $1.41 per $100 assessed value -- that number would become $1.24 per $100 assessed value.
What does that mean for your wallet?
The district projects that now:
- 52% of Vigo County homeowners will pay less than an additional $7 a month.
- 38% of Vigo County homeowners will pay less than an additional $14 a month.
With the operational referendum that is in place right now, voters are currently paying 98.8 cents per $100 assessed value.
Dr. Haworth says do not let the wording trip you up.
It simply comes down to this...
Vote "yes" for the new referendum if you want to fix up the high schools, or "no" if you are against it.
"Everything above that last sentence now is not accurate. So, what I think our job is, is to get out as much as we possibly can and educate. In regards to the question itself -- it will not change it will stay as it is," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.
While the question on the ballot may be confusing, here is the main thing you need to take away from this...
If you want the new referendum to pass, *vote yes.*
If not, *vote no.*
Now, we know this is still mind-boggling with so many numbers.
So, if you want to find out how much you will be paying -- visit the Vigo County school website.
There you will find a tax impact calculator that breaks it down for you.