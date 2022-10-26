"Everyone is involved with agriculture..." Portion of Inflation Reduction Act aims to help farmers

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, some farmers could receive some relief after several years of hardships.
Terry Hayhurst is a co-owner of Hayhurst Farms in Vigo County. He said he has had good luck with this year's crop of corn and soybeans. But, inflation made everything come at a higher cost.
"Almost everything we had put out here to raise a crop this year increased in value by almost twice of what we've had in years past," Hayhurst said. "So, that's increased the amount of dollars we had to spend to increase that crop."
Still, Hayhurst considers himself blessed he has not faced any other hardships.
Farmers across the country have dealt with higher prices, droughts, and transportation issues. These have led to lost income which has put some farmers behind on paying off their debts.
But, help is on the way.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that $3.1 billion would be used for a farm relief program. This money is coming from the $770 billion Inflation Reduction Act. These will be for farmers who are behind on loans or face foreclosure.
The $3.1 billion is just a small part of the $40 billion the federal government has set aside for the agriculture industry. Around $19.5 billion will be used for conservation and $14 billion will be used to support the development of renewable energy.
Hayhurst believes all of the programs will have a positive impact on farmers everywhere.
"More demand for your product is going to help raise the price," he said. "So that helps us during those times when input costs continue to rise and our expenses continue to go up."
It will also have a great impact on consumers too.
"Keeping agriculture profitable and making it an affordable food supply is extremely important to the whole United States," Hayhurst said. "Because last time I checked, everyone is involved in agriculture three times a day when they eat."
If you qualify for any of these programs, you'll receive direct notification from the USDA or FSA.