Everyone in Washington is talking about a TikTok ban. But is it really a national security threat?

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY,
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday /9:00 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Madison. In
east central Indiana, Delaware and Randolph.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
morning can be expected within most of the watch area.
Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive
training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates
and therefore flooding will be early this morning and again
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Everyone in Washington is talking about a TikTok ban. But is it really a national security threat?

Everyone in Washington is talking about a TikTok ban. But is it really a national security threat?

US lawmakers remain convinced that TikTok is an urgent threat to national security.

 Adobe Stock

After TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified for more than five hours on Thursday before a Congressional committee, one thing was clear: US lawmakers remain convinced that TikTok is an urgent threat to national security.

The hearing, Chew's first appearance before Congress, kicked off with a lawmaker calling for TikTok to be banned and remained combative throughout. A number of lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and ease concerns about its ties to China. Nothing Chew said appeared to move the needle.

The rhetoric inside and outside the hearing room highlighted the growing, bipartisan momentum for cracking down on the app in the United States. As the hearing was taking place, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he supports legislation that would effectively ban TikTok; Secretary of State Antony Blinken said TikTok should be "ended one way or another," and the Treasury Department issued a statement vowing to "safeguard national security," without mentioning TikTok by name.

Concerns about TikTok's connections to China have led governments worldwide to ban the app on official devices, and those fears have factored into the increasingly tense US-China relationship. But the remarks across the federal government on Thursday, combined with a prior threat from the Biden administration to impose a nationwide ban unless TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stakes, shows that a complete ban of the hugely popular app very much remains a live possibility.

However, more than two years after the Trump administration first issued a similar threat to TikTok, evidence remains unclear about whether the app is a national security threat. Security experts say the government's fears, while serious, currently appear to reflect only the potential for TikTok to be used for foreign intelligence, not that it has been. There is still no public evidence the Chinese government has actually spied on people through TikTok.

TikTok doesn't operate in China. But since the Chinese government enjoys significant leverage over businesses under its jurisdiction, the theory goes that ByteDance, and thus indirectly, TikTok, could be forced to cooperate with a broad range of security activities, including possibly the transfer of TikTok data.

"It's not that we know TikTok has done something, it's that distrust of China and awareness of Chinese espionage has increased," said James Lewis, an information security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "The context for TikTok is much worse as trust in China vanishes."

When Rob Joyce, the National Security Agency's director of cybersecurity, was asked by reporters in December to articulate his security concerns about TikTok, he offered a general warning rather than a specific allegation.

"People are always looking for the smoking gun in these technologies," Joyce said. "I characterize it much more as a loaded gun."

Technical experts also draw a distinction between the TikTok app — which appears to operate very similarly to American social media in the amount of user tracking and data collection it performs — and TikTok's approach to governance and ownership. It's the latter that's been the biggest source of concern, not the former.

What is the concern?

The US government has said it's worried China could use its national security laws to access the significant amount of personal information that TikTok, like most social media applications, collects from its US users.

The laws in question are extraordinarily broad, according to western legal experts, requiring "any organization or citizen" in China to "support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work," without defining what "intelligence work" means.

Should Beijing gain access to TikTok's user data, one concern is that the information could be used to identify intelligence opportunities — for example, by helping China uncover the vices, predilections or pressure points of a potential spy recruit or blackmail target, or by building a holistic profile of foreign visitors to the country by cross-referencing that data against other databases it holds. Even if many of TikTok's users are young teens with seemingly nothing to hide, it's possible some of those Americans may grow up to be government or industry officials whose social media history could prove useful to a foreign adversary.

Another concern is that if China has a view into TikTok's algorithm or business operations, it could try to exert pressure on the company to shape what users see on the platform — either by removing content through censorship or by pushing preferred content and propaganda to users. This could have enormous repercussions for US elections, policymaking and other democratic discourse.

Are these concerns valid?

Security experts say these scenarios are a possibility based on what's publicly known about China's laws and TikTok's ownership structure, but stress that they are hypothetical at best. To date, there is no public evidence that Beijing has actually harvested TikTok's commercial data for intelligence or other purposes.

Chew, the TikTok CEO, has publicly said that the Chinese government has never asked TikTok for its data, and that the company would refuse any such request. In Thursday's hearing, Chew said that what US officials fear is a hypothetical scenario that has not been proven.

"I think a lot of risks that are pointed out are hypothetical and theoretical risks," Chew said. "I have not seen any evidence. I am eagerly awaiting discussions where we can talk about evidence and then we can address the concerns that are being raised."

If there's a risk, it's primarily concentrated in the relationship between TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, and Beijing. The main issue is that the public has few ways of verifying whether or how that relationship, if it exists, might have been exploited.

TikTok has been erecting technical and organizational barriers that it says will keep US user data safe from unauthorized access. Under the plan, known as Project Texas, the US government and third-party companies such as Oracle would also have some degree of oversight of TikTok's data practices. TikTok is working on a similar plan for the European Union known as Project Clover.

But that hasn't assuaged the doubts of US officials. Multiple lawmakers at the hearing specifically said they were not persuaded by Project Texas. That's likely because no matter what TikTok does internally, China would still theoretically have leverage over TikTok's Chinese owners. Exactly what that implies is ambiguous, and because it is ambiguous, it is unsettling.

In congressional testimony, TikTok has sought to assure US lawmakers it is free from Chinese government influence, but it has not spoken to the degree that ByteDance may be susceptible. TikTok has also acknowledged that some China-based employees have accessed US user data, though it's unclear for what purpose, and it has disclosed to European users that China-based employees may access their data as part of doing their jobs.

What does TikTok actually know about its users?

Multiple privacy and security researchers who've examined TikTok's app say there aren't any glaring flaws suggesting the app itself is currently spying on people or leaking their information.

In 2020, The Washington Post worked with a privacy researcher to look under the hood at TikTok, concluding that the app does not appear to collect any more data than your typical mainstream social network. The following year, Pellaeon Lin, a Taiwan-based researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, performed another technical analysis that reached similar conclusions.

But even if TikTok collects about the same amount of information as Facebook or Twitter, that's still quite a lot of data, including information about the videos you watch, comments you write, private messages you send, and — if you agree to grant this level of access — your exact geolocation and contact lists. TikTok's privacy policy also says the company collects your email address, phone number, age, search and browsing history, information about what's in the photos and videos you upload, and if you consent, the contents of your device's clipboard so that you can copy and paste information into the app.

TikTok's source code closely resembles that of its China-based analogue, Douyin, said Lin in an interview. That implies both apps are developed on the same code base and customized for their respective markets, he said. Theoretically, TikTok could have "privacy-violating hidden features" that can be turned on and off with a tweak to its server code and that the public might not know about, but the limitations of trying to reverse-engineer an app made it impossible for Lin to find out whether those configurations or features exist.

If TikTok used unencrypted communications protocols, or if it tried to access contact lists or precise geolocation data without permission, or if it moved to circumvent system-level privacy safeguards built into iOS or Android, then that would be evidence of a problem, Lin said. But he found none of those things.

"We did not find any overt vulnerabilities regarding their communication protocols, nor did we find any overt security problems within the app," Lin said. "Regarding privacy, we also did not see the TikTok app exhibiting any behaviors similar to malware."

TikTok has cited Lin's research as part of its defense. But Citizen Lab came out swinging this week at the company's characterizations of the paper, saying in a statement that TikTok has presented the research as "somehow exculpatory" when a key finding was that Lin couldn't see what happens to user data after it is collected.

Chew, in a rare moment of apparent frustration, told lawmakers at the hearing that TikTok and Citizen Lab were really saying a version of the same thing. "Citizen Lab is saying they cannot prove a negative, which is what I've been trying to do for the last four hours," he said.

Are there other security concerns?

TikTok has faced claims that its in-app browser tracks its users' keyboard entries, and that this type of conduct, known as keylogging, could be a security risk. The privacy researcher who performed the analysis last year, Felix Krause, said that keylogging is not an inherently malicious activity, but it theoretically means TikTok could collect passwords, credit card information or other sensitive data that users may submit to websites when they visit them through TikTok's in-app browser.

There is no public evidence TikTok has actually done that, however. TikTok has said the keylogging function is used for "debugging, troubleshooting, and performance monitoring," as well as to detect bots and spam. Other research has shown that the use of keyloggers is extremely widespread in the technology industry. That does not necessarily excuse TikTok or its peers for using a keylogger in the first place, but neither is it proof positive that TikTok's product, by itself, is any more of a national security threat than other websites.

There have also been a number of studies that report TikTok is tracking users around the internet even when they are not using the app. By embedding tracking pixels on third-party websites, TikTok can collect information about a website's visitors, the studies have found. TikTok has said it uses the data to bolster its advertising business. And in this respect, TikTok is not unique: the same tool is used by US tech giants including Facebook-parent Meta and Google on a far larger scale, according to Malwarebytes, a leading cybersecurity firm.

At the hearing, Chew said the company does keystroke logging to "identify bots," not to track what users say. He also repeatedly noted that TikTok does not collect more user data than most of its peers in the industry.

As with the keylogging tech, the fact TikTok uses tracking pixels does not on its own transform the company into a national security threat; the risk is that the Chinese government could compel or influence TikTok, through ByteDance, to abuse its data collection capabilities.

Separately, a report last year found TikTok was spying on journalists, snooping on their user data and IP addresses to find out when or if certain reporters were sharing the same location as company employees. TikTok later confirmed the incident and ByteDance fired several employees who had improperly accessed the TikTok data of two journalists.

The circumstances surrounding the incident suggest it was not the type of wide-scale, government-directed intelligence effort that US national security officials primarily fear. Instead, it appeared to be part of a specific internal effort by some ByteDance employees to hunt down leaks to the press, which may be deplorable but hardly uncommon for an organization under public scrutiny. (Nevertheless, the US government is reportedly investigating the incident.)

Joyce, the NSA's top cyber official, told reporters in December that what he really worries about is "large-scale influence" campaigns leveraging TikTok's data, not "individualized targeting through [TikTok] to do malicious things."

To date, however, there's no public evidence of that taking place.

Bottom line

TikTok may collect an extensive amount of data, much of it quietly, but as far as researchers can tell, it isn't any more invasive or illegal than what other US tech companies do.

According to security experts, that's more a reflection of the broad leeway we've given to tech companies in general to handle our data, not an issue that's unique or specific to TikTok.

"We have to trust that those companies are doing the right thing with the information and access we've provided them," said Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a longtime ethical hacker and Twitter's former head of security who turned whistleblower. "We probably shouldn't. And this comes down to a concern about the ultimate governance of these companies."

Lin told CNN that TikTok and other social media companies' appetite for data highlights policy failures to pass strong privacy laws that regulate the tech industry writ large.

"TikTok is only a product of the entire surveillance capitalism economy," Lin said. "And governments around the world are ignoring their duty to protect citizens' private information, allowing big tech companies to exploit user information for gain. Governments should try to better protect user information, instead of focusing on one particular app without good evidence."

Asked how he would advise policymakers to look at TikTok instead, Lin said: "What I would call for is more evidence-based policy."

