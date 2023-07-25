"Everybody make sure you get a drink!" Locals brace themselves for a scorching week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With a heatwave moving in, it's getting harder and harder to stay outside for very long.
This week temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90's with index values approaching 100 degrees.
"Everybody make sure you get a drink! Everybody gets a drink," said Will Worthington, Co-Founder of Riley Sandlot League.
Worthington says it's always a priority to keep his team hydrated as the temperature climbs.
"We send out reminders that everyone should hydrate and should bring extra water, and we open the concession stands. We have water there," said Worthington.
According to health experts, Worthington is on the right track for safety.
"Electrolytes are really good to drink. Water is probably the best thing. If it's not available, sports drinks and Gatorade are fine. Some fruit juices so that way you can get your sugar back up to normal," said Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson.
While water is the best method, there are many ways to keep cool on a hot day, from stepping into a building with A/C to diving into a refreshing swimming pool. That's exactly what Deming Pool's lifeguard Ezra Gatrel does.
"It's definitely humid, especially with some of the storms we had. I mean, the best way to beat the heat is to come to the pool. We usually keep the water at 82 degrees, so it's not too cold when you come in. It's pretty perfect. I like to come in after a workout to cool off. It's cheap and easy," said Gatrel.
While Worthington knows to always look out for his little players, he and his team are sweating it out this heatwave.
"Baseball is made to be played in the heat, and so we won't cancel anything, we'll continue to play, we'll just take more percussions, take more time between innings, give kids more breaks," said Worthington.
For those staying active in this heatwave, whether it be splashing around in a pool or running home base, it's critical to be on the lookout for heat exhaustion.
"If you start to get fatigued, lightheaded, or excessive sweating, it's time to cool your body down," said Jackson.
On top of drinking plenty of water, experts say staying out of the sun whenever possible can also go a long way. If you're worried you're experiencing an emergency, seek help immediately.