"Every little bit helps" Active duty Hoosier service members to see income tax go away, starting July 1

INDIANA (WTHI) - A new law will give a financial break to active-duty service members across Indiana.
It's something being praised by veterans right here at home.
This soon-to-be law will impact thousands of Hoosiers serving in our armed forces.
It goes beyond the more than 34,000 that are on active duty right now, according to Terre Haute's Loyal Veterans Battalion.
It's something local veterans have high praise for.
Mike Egy runs the Loyal Veterans Battalion in Terre Haute.
He says when he heard that veterans would be getting income taxes waived, he was thrilled.
He says active-duty service men and women will benefit.
"You definitely don't sign up to the military to get rich. That positive impact that it's making allows individuals to not stress as much when they're not in the military role," Egy said.
On top of the more than 34,000 Egy mentioned will benefit, he says more than 1,500 reserves and 14,000 guardsmen will also see the benefit.
Egy says with prices of just about everything going up, this is something that could give the military a boost.
He says even if it isn't a lot, a little boost is better than nothing.
"In today's economy, every little bit helps. By allowing our service members or guardsmen or reserves to gain a little bit money in their paycheck, helps a long way," Egy said.
Egy says a strong military is essential to the United States.
He says small benefits like these can actually serve a bigger purpose.
"It just increases and reinforces our military stability to give our country the strength that it needs," Egy said.
The law will go into effect July 1.