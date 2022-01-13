 Skip to main content
Every Indiana county in the Wabash Valley is in the red on the state's updated COVID-19 map

  • Updated
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly the entire state of Indiana, including all of the Wabash Valley, has shifted into the red in the state's latest COVID-19 map.

Statewide, the positive case numbers are the highest they've been since the pandemic started. It's important to note that the case numbers do not include people who take at-home tests and get positive results.

That is a dramatic increase from last week, where only Vigo, Parke, Sullivan, Knox and Putnam Counties were red.

A breakdown of the Wabash Valley numbers

 

Vigo County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Sullivan County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Knox County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Putnam County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Parke County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Clay County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Greene County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Daviess County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

Owen County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022 

Martin County COVID-19 numbers as of January 13, 2022

 ICU Hospitalizations

Statewide ICU numbers

Local ICU numbers

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

Variants

Indiana still reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Delta variant, making up 56.1 percent of cases. Omicron, the variant credited for the current nationwide surge, accounts for 43.7 percent of the cases.

Statewide positive case demographic 

Statewide Demographics for COVID-19 Deaths

