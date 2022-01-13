Every Indiana county in the Wabash Valley is in the red on the state's updated COVID-19 map

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly the entire state of Indiana, including all of the Wabash Valley, has shifted into the red in the state's latest COVID-19 map.
Statewide, the positive case numbers are the highest they've been since the pandemic started. It's important to note that the case numbers do not include people who take at-home tests and get positive results.
That is a dramatic increase from last week, where only Vigo, Parke, Sullivan, Knox and Putnam Counties were red.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
Indiana still reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Delta variant, making up 56.1 percent of cases. Omicron, the variant credited for the current nationwide surge, accounts for 43.7 percent of the cases.