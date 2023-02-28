"Every decision could be a life-or-death decision" Greene County leaders to allocate money to fight opioid crisis

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County is allocating $267,000 to fight the opioid crisis.
The county council and commissioners are helping to pay for more treatment and rehab in the area.
Both the county justice system and the hospitals in Greene County say they're overwhelmed with the opioid crisis.
That's why they're working with local leaders to help fix the problem.
Greene superior judge Dena Martin says the growing opioid crisis could put people's safety at risk.
She says the community needs to take action now.
"When you stop and think, you know, every decision could be a life-or-death decision to let them out of jail, to try to get them treatment, mental health-wise and the drug problems," Martin said.
Martin is working with Greene County General Hospital CEO Brenda Reetz.
The two are teaming up to bring more rehab and treatment to the area.
The project is being paid for by the money.
The county council approved the use of funding Monday night.
Reetz says the drug crisis overwhelms the legal system.
She also says hospitals and other healthcare facilities are seeing patients more often.
"Every single day, multiple times a day, we're having someone either in our emergency department or coming through our clinics that are struggling in some capacity. Some of them are in complete crisis," Reetz said.
Leaders say they hope to build off this original plan and help fix more problems in the future.