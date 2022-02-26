Event aims to help students get financial assistance with college

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year, college students miss out on free money because they don't fill out the necessary paperwork.
Sunday volunteers across the state want to help students and their families file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as "FAFSA."
According to the Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, high school graduates failed to claim their portion of $65 million in pell grants last year because they didn't file their FAFSA.
You have to file your FAFSA in order to qualify for scholarships and loans to most colleges.
This is why volunteers at 40 locations across Indiana are taking part in "College Goal Sunday" on February 27.
Locally, Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Vincennes University are hosting College Goal Sunday from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. Sunday afternoon.
This is a free event.
You'll need your 2020 tax and income information.
You can learn more at here.