Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common today. Wind chills as low as -40 will be
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Even with strong wind and increased demand, no major power outages were reported in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Power outages were a major concern as the winter storm hit the Wabash Valley.

Strong winter storms can lead to power outages, and local energy companies have said they are ready to respond.

So far, News 10 has only seen small outage clusters.

High winds and below-freezing temperatures are the two main issues for these power disconnects.

There's also increased power grid demand because temperatures are so low.

Local companies like Duke Energy and WIN Energy tell News 10 that crews will work as quickly as possible to restore your power if it goes out.

Both utilities are addressing the areas with the most outages first.

Then they're moving on to smaller neighborhoods and then on to individual homes.

That's why officials encourage you to create an action plan in case you lose power.

You can find information on contacting your power company here.

