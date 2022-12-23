Even with strong wind and increased demand, no major power outages were reported in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Power outages were a major concern as the winter storm hit the Wabash Valley.
Strong winter storms can lead to power outages, and local energy companies have said they are ready to respond.
So far, News 10 has only seen small outage clusters.
High winds and below-freezing temperatures are the two main issues for these power disconnects.
There's also increased power grid demand because temperatures are so low.
Local companies like Duke Energy and WIN Energy tell News 10 that crews will work as quickly as possible to restore your power if it goes out.
Both utilities are addressing the areas with the most outages first.
Then they're moving on to smaller neighborhoods and then on to individual homes.
That's why officials encourage you to create an action plan in case you lose power.
