"Even good guys with guns can act irrationally," - one concerned citizen speaks out against House Bill 1077

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second Vigo County Legislative Cracker Barrel session took place on Saturday.
Along with citizens expressing their concerns on House Bill 1134, involving changes to classrooms across the state, public safety was also a big topic.
One woman stepped up to the mic to talk about House Bill 1077 - this repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.
She says there needs to be something done about the people who leave their houses with loaded weapons every day.
This past year alone -- two teenage girls were shot and killed in the Terre Haute community.
"The aggressor, in that case, was one of those "good guys" with a gun that we keep hearing about. As if we don't acknowledge that even good guys with guns can act irrationally...they can get angry, they can get jealous, they can be drunk," a concerned citizen said.
She raises concerns about how the potential bill could encourage more people to carry loaded weapons.
